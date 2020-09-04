EssilorLuxottica to appeal court verdict over GrandVision By

© . FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at an optician shop in Hanau



PARIS () – Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica (PA:) said on Friday it would appeal against a court verdict regarding planned takeover target GrandVision (AS:), after losing a Dutch court case that could jeopardise the deal.

“EssilorLuxottica confirms that it has decided to file an appeal against the judgment dismissing the company’s demands for disclosure of information from GrandVision,” it said in a statement.

Last month, the Rotterdam district court said EssilorLuxottica had failed to prove its claim that Dutch company GrandVision had breached a takeover pact by not seeking permission for actions it took as lockdowns to combat COVID-19 extended throughout Europe.