Epic Games is giving away strategy game ‘Into The Breach’ for free

Epic Games regularly offers free games on its PC games store — and no, I don’t mean free-to-play titles like Fortnite. Instead, the digital games store offers users a free game, with the selection rotating every ever couple weeks or so. From now until September 10th, that free game is Into The Breach.
Made by the creators of Faster Than Light, Subset Games, Into the Breach is a turn-based strategy game that tasks players with using powerful mechs to defeat an alien threat. Similar to FTL, each attempt generates a random set of challenges.
Although Into The Breach normally isn’t too pricey at $16.99 CAD on the Epic Store, free is always a better price. Plus, it’s got quite high ratings.
If you’re looking for a fun strategy game to entertain you for the weekend, head over to the Epic Store to download Into The Breach.