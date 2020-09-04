EOS Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

EOS Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $2.9877 by 19:33 (23:33 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, up 12.43% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 4.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $2.8081B, or 0.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.5949 to $3.2293 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 3.56%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.6411B or 3.76% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.5109 to $3.5474 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 87.00% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,466.1 on the .com Index, up 2.84% on the day.

was trading at $386.26 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $193.9222B or 56.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.5384B or 12.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.