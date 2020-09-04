Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her New Favorite Grey’s Anatomy Couple After First Season 17 Table Read

Pompeo also responded to a fan who asked if season 17 would be about COVID-19, confirming what showrunner Krista Vernoff has previously said about the stories for the new season.

“Yes the biggest medical crisis the world has ever seen?” Pompeo tweeted. “Yes we are meeting the moment and telling some stories.”

Vernoff has said that while she initially did not want to address the pandemic, the writers on her staff convinced her it would be “irresponsible” not to.

“[Doctors] were saying things like, kids, their first year out of medical school, are seeing more death in the first year than many doctors see in a decade, and it just felt like we had to tell this story,” she said on THR‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast. “We have to tell this story, and so the conversation became, how do we tell this very painful, brutal story that has hit our medical community so intensely—and as they keep saying, permanently changed medicine? How do we do that and provide some escapism? How do we do that and create romance and comedy and joy and fun?”

At the very least, it looks like the romance is still in the cards.