DTE Closes Series A Financing with Chrysalix Venture Capital and Brunnur Ventures

Article content continued

Aura Capital Partners acted as corporate advisor to the Company.

About DT Equipment

DTE, based in Reykjavik, Iceland is focused on next-generation industrial metal production process control, towards Industry 4.0. The Company’s flagship DTE-EA product range provides first-in-industry direct sampling and compositional analysis of molten metal, addressing the high unmet need to complement and replace current slow, expensive and manual methods for process and quality control with real-time, in-line analysis of trace materials. Real-time process feedback offers substantial opportunities, including improved production efficiency, energy and process cost savings from faster, more frequent measurements and improved operator safety through limiting the need for human intervention. For more information please visit www.dtequipment.com.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, and with offices in Delft, Netherlands, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, 3D printing of steel, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, emissions-free solar steam, battery intelligence, C02 capture, wastewater management, and fusion energy. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue chip industrial and financial investors. Chrysalix latest fund, the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund, is the firm’s second fund under management focused on industrial innovation and is expected to grow to over $120M. For more information please visit: www.chrysalix.com or contact Allison Johnson at [email protected]

About Brunnur Ventures

Brunnur Ventures is a $30m venture capital fund focused on Icelandic start-up companies, emphasizing innovation and growth, combined with scalable business models and extraordinary entrepreneurial talent. The Fund is managed by Brunnur Ventures GP. For more information please visit: www.brunnurventures.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005232/en/

Contacts

DT Equipment ehf.

Karl Matthiasson

Chairman & COO

[email protected]

Tel: (+354) 617 1326

#distro