Dominic Thiem Red Bull controversy, advances to third round

Birthday boy Dominic Thiem might have cruised through to the third round of the US Open but the moment was soured by a sponsoring controversy that had the potential to contravene anti-doping measures.

The second seed easily accounted for India’s Sumit Nagal 6-3 6-3 6-2 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium and will face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in round three.

The Austrian’s 27th birthday was punctuated by an incident that almost boiled over when Thiem needed an energy boost during a change of ends.

The official tries to cover the can as thiem pours into a cup. (us open)

He asked for a can of Red Bull to be brought out – however officials refused the request because they didn’t want the energy drink company’s branding to be seen on camera as it is not a sponsor of the Grand Slam.

In comical scenes, officials wanted to pour the drink into a cup off the court and bring it to Thiem. The suggestion infuriated the star.

“Give me a plain cup, I’ll somehow cover it and then I’ll put it in,” Thiem said. “You guys are crazy about anti-doping and then you want to carry the Red Bull can out and you guys fill it in a plain cup.

“What the heck is this? Bring me a plain cup please and I’ll fill it in.”

Eventually the organisers agreed to Thiem’s demands and a can of Red Bull was brought out by an official who then tried to cover it with a towel as he poured it into a plain cup.

The world No.3 said the exchange was a “little bit awkward” but understood how important sponsorship arrangements are to uphold.

Yet he defended his reaction to the situation because of the stringent regulations regarding open drinks.

Dominic Thiem advanced to the third round. (Getty)

“They wanted to go out with the open can and fill it in a plain cup without me observing it. That’s what pissed me off a little bit because the anti-doping rules are so strict,” Thiem said in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t want to lose the can out of my sight.

“In general, they are so strict rules these days, and they propose me to fill the can in a plain cup without me observing it.

“That pissed me off a little bit.”