Cowboys’ Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

The ESPN story added Gregory can participate in team coronavirus testing, meetings, and individual training sessions. He’s eligible to begin practicing the week of Oct. 5 and can play after Dallas faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 (Oct. 19).

Dallas selected Gregory in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he’s only appeared in 28 regular-season games since the start of his rookie season largely due to multiple violations of the league’s drug policies. He tallied six sacks across 14 contests in 2018 but then missed the entire 2019 campaign while serving an indefinite suspension.

Another setback at any point down the road could cost Gregory whatever remains of his pro career.