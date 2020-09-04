Copper Mountain adding parking reservation system for 2020-2021 season

FRISCO – As part of novel coronavirus precautions, Copper Mountain Resort is delaying its opening day to Nov. 30 and implementing an online parking reservation system.

Copper Mountain President and General Manager Dustin Lyman announced those items for the upcoming ski season in an online letter Friday morning that detailed Copper’s current plan for the winter amid the COVID-19 situation.

Lyman said the new online parking reservation system will pertain to all on-mountain guests, from season pass holders to those just looking to tube or dine. Lyman added the resort is implementing the system to track and manage volume and enable appropriate physical distancing. Copper plans to share more details on the parking system in the coming weeks.

In a follow-up email, Copper spokeswoman Olivia Butrymovich said Copper will be limiting the number of guests skiing and riding on the mountain through the parking reservation system. She added the resort will not be implementing an on-snow reservation system.

