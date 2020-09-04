Commissioner ‘confident’ Pac-12 will play football by January

When the Pac-12 decided to cancel its fall college football season last month, there was no word on whether the season would be played at all. Meanwhile, the Big Ten has pointed to Thanksgiving weekend as a potential start time for its season.

With the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all slated to start their conference-only seasons later this month, there’s some major logistical concerns.

Those three conferences will see their regular seasons come to a conclusion just in time for the normal bowl season. Meanwhile, the Big Ten would likely play through February with the Pac-12 having to wait until March to see its season come to a conclusion if it were to start in January.

Those are the logistical concerns, but as Scott noted, the Pac-12 season could potentially start before January.

As for the product we’re going to see on the field around the nation, several top-end players have already opted out of the 2020 campaign. That includes one Heisman candidate. If the Pac-12 were to start its season in January, it’s highly likely some of the conference’s best players will decide not to play. That’s especially true with the 2021 NFL Draft slated for April.