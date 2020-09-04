Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell wins Sixth Man of the Year Award

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2019-20 season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). Harrell beat out fellow finalists Dennis Schröder and teammate Lou Williams for the award.

Harrell, 26, enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019-20, averaging 18.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG,and 1.1 BPG on 58.0% shooting in 63 games (27.8 MPG) for the Clippers. Although he was technically the team’s backup center behind Ivica Zubac, Harrell was typically relied upon in the team’s closing lineups.

As Fred Katz of The Athletic observes (via Twitter), Harrell’s win represents a deviation from the norm, as the award almost always goes to a high-scoring guard. In the last decade, Williams and Jamal Crawford have won the award multiple times, with Eric Gordon, J.R. Smith and James Harden also taking it home. Lamar Odom was the last non-guard to be named Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

The Sixth Man of the Year was one of the few NBA awards this summer whose outcome was in doubt, as Schröder and Williams also submitted strong cases. The Thunder point guard averaged 18.9 PPG, 4.0 APG and 3.6 RPG on .469/.385/.839 shooting, while Williams — who won the award in 2018 and 2019 — put up 18.2 PPG, 5.6 APG and 3.1 RPG.

The NBA has yet to officially confirm the results of this year’s Sixth Man vote, but when the league formally issues its press release, we’ll update this story to share the full results.