Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell wins Sixth Man of the Year Award

The Los Angeles Clippers may or may not win the NBA title at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, but the franchise’s dominance of an awards category continued for another year.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report that Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell won Sixth Man of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Los Angeles guard Lou Williams, arguably the greatest sixth man in NBA history, took the hardware home for each of the past two seasons. As ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk noted, Clippers players have now earned the honor in five of the last seven years.

Harrell, 26, made only a pair of starts across his 63 regular-season appearances but managed to notch career-bests in scoring (18.6 PPG), rebounding (7.1 REB) and free throw percentage (65.8%).

Of eligible players, only Kawhi Leonard finished the regular-season portion of the calendar with a higher player efficiency rating (26.91) than Harrell (23.26) among Clippers players.

Harrell was away from the Clippers for roughly a month when he left the Florida bubble site for a family emergency later announced as the death of his grandmother. He debuted as part of the NBA restart on Aug. 17.