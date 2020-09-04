Charles Barkley rejects Stephen A. Smith’s argument that Nets hired Steve Nash because of white privilege

Steve Nash raised eyebrows throughout the NBA on Thursday when it was reported the two-time MVP would become the Nets’ next head coach, despite having no coaching experience.

The curious nature of his hiring led some commentators to ask whether Nash was the beneficiary of white privilege in a league whose player base is 80 percent Black yet only has five current Black head coaches. Among those analysts: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who despite lauding Nash as a player and person claimed the Nets passed up on other, more credentialed Black candidates such as Tyronn Lue, Mark Jackson and Sam Cassell to land on him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there’s no way around this. This is white privilege. This does not happen for a Black man,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday. “No experience whatsoever? On any level as a coach? And you get the Brooklyn Nets job?”

MORE: Why did the Nets hire Steve Nash as coach?

Smith’s summation of the situation, however, rubbed other commentators in the industry the wrong way — including Charles Barkley.

The “Inside the NBA” analyst rebutted Smith’s claim later Thursday, saying that he was “disappointed” that Nash’s hiring became about white privilege. Barkley backed up his argument by pointing out other Black and POC coaches — Doc Rivers, Jason Kidd and Derek Fisher — who received similar opportunities despite no head coaching experience.

“When you have a responsibility, especially when you have to talk about something as serious as race, you can’t be full of crap,” Barkley said. “You’ve got to be honest and fair.

“Steve Nash is a great player and a good dude. But I was so disappointed in some of these guys. I was like, ‘Dude, Black guys have done this before.’ Now, do we need more Black coaches in the NBA? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in college football? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in pro football? Yes. But this wasn’t the right time to say that today. Good luck to Steve Nash.”

While Smith is correct that Nash is lacking experience compared to his new coaching peers, it’s worth noting that he was a player development consultant on the Warriors, who won two NBA Finals championships while he was in that role. Many have also speculated that the relationship Nash built with Kevin Durant during that time is what made him a candidate for the position in the first place.