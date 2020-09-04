Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.096397 by 10:44 (14:44 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, down 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 3.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $2.570640B, or 0.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.092762 to $0.103754 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.32%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $563.236366M or 0.37% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0928 to $0.1280 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 92.86% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,134.6 on the .com Index, down 7.01% on the day.

was trading at $374.68 on the .com Index, a loss of 9.99%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $191.430909B or 56.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.150890B or 12.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.