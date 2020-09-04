Camila Mendes And Grayson Vaughan Are Instagram Official

Bradley Lamb
“That long distance kind of love.”

Going IG official with a new relationship is a pretty big deal for anyone — especially if you’ve got a ton of followers.

Well, Riverdale star Camila Mendes just joined team IG official with Grayson Vaughan! She posted a low key pic of her smooching her new boyfriend in front of (what appears to be) a private jet with the caption, “That long distance kind of love.”

If you’re like, “What does he look like from the front?” then I got you: Some detective work led me to Grayson’s Instagram page.

Grayson is a photographer, whose portfolio includes KJ Apa — Camila’s Riverdale costar.

The two have been linked since May, and have been spotted running various errands in masks ever since.


Camila was last publicly in a relationship with Charles Melton, one of her Riverdale costars.

Plus, if the comments are anything to go by, it looks her friends and costars are pretty into the relationship:

Likewise, we love an IG official couple! All the best to the lovebirds!

