Camila Mendes And Grayson Vaughan Are Instagram Official

“That long distance kind of love.”
Going IG official with a new relationship is a pretty big deal for anyone — especially if you’ve got a ton of followers.
Well, Riverdale star Camila Mendes just joined team IG official with Grayson Vaughan! She posted a low key pic of her smooching her new boyfriend in front of (what appears to be) a private jet with the caption, “That long distance kind of love.”
If you’re like, “What does he look like from the front?” then I got you: Some detective work led me to Grayson’s Instagram page.
Grayson is a photographer, whose portfolio includes KJ Apa — Camila’s Riverdale costar.
The two have been linked since May, and have been spotted running various errands in masks ever since.
Plus, if the comments are anything to go by, it looks her friends and costars are pretty into the relationship:
Likewise, we love an IG official couple! All the best to the lovebirds!
