California lawmakers refused to hear bill that would have expanded broadband access via state-financed networks, after pro-big ISP amendments were inserted (Electronic Frontier Foundation)

Electronic Frontier Foundation:

California lawmakers refused to hear bill that would have expanded broadband access via state-financed networks, after pro-big ISP amendments were inserted  —  California is facing a broadband access crisis, as parents are relying more on the Internet every day trying to keep their jobs …

