Electronic Frontier Foundation:
California lawmakers refused to hear bill that would have expanded broadband access via state-financed networks, after pro-big ISP amendments were inserted — California is facing a broadband access crisis, as parents are relying more on the Internet every day trying to keep their jobs …
California lawmakers refused to hear bill that would have expanded broadband access via state-financed networks, after pro-big ISP amendments were inserted (Electronic Frontier Foundation)
Electronic Frontier Foundation: