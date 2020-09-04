BTC dips below $10K as traders eye ‘CME gap’ By Cointelegraph

BTC dips below $10K as traders eye ‘CME gap’
An aggressive week of selling has seen the price (BTC) fall below $10,000 for the first time since late-July, triggering fear in the markets.
After posting a local top of roughly $12,500 on August 17, BTC consolidated between $11,250 and $12,100. However, the last three days have seen sellers reject $12,000 and take over the market. Roughly four hours ago, Bitcoin briefly changed hands for $9,990 after seven weeks of price action above $10,000.
