The Boston Bruins were without fourth-liner Chris Wagner, who was deemed “unfit to play,” in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Four days later, now we know why he didn’t play.

In his final media availability of the 2019-20 campaign, Wagner revealed he was dealing with an accelerated heartbeat during Game 4 and had to go to the hospital for testing after the game, which made him unavailable for Game 5 due to quarantine restrictions, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.