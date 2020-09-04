Brie Larson Initially Thought ‘Captain Marvel’ Was Too Big for Her, Rejected It Multiple Times

Marvel Studios

The ‘Room’ actress repeatedly turned down the superhero role because she didn’t think she could handle it before she eventually agreed to take on the project.

The Oscar-winning actress explained in her new YouTube video that she originally said “no” to the role multiple times, but Marvel bosses kept pursuing her.

When she was asked about her interest in the role, Brie, who was working on “Kong: Skull Island” at the time, said, “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that.”

Officials from the company called again several months later, and she told them, “I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me,” admitting in the online video, “It was beyond my comprehension.”

However, after the star finished filming “Kong”, she had a meeting with staff from Marvel and she was “very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about,” noting, “It felt very progressive.”

“I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,” Brie added. “They were like all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.”

Brie has appeared as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers twice, including in “Avengers: Endgame“. A sequel to her solo adventure is in the works, and is currently slated for a 2022 release.