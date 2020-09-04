Bow Wow’s Alleged Baby Mama Shares First Look at Her Son

Instagram



It looks like Bow Wow really shares a child with model Olivia Sky, at least that is what people believe following the latter’s recent post on Instagram Stories. Taking to the photo-sharing site on Friday, September 4, the stunner gave her followers a close-up look at her alleged baby with the rapper and reality TV star.

In the said photo, her baby boy could be seen staring into the distance as he covered himself in a fur blanket and had a dog bone plushie near him. “My dawg for life,” so she said, adding several emoticons that included a red heart and a dog.

Seeing the picture, people became convinced that Bow Wow is indeed Olivia’s baby daddy given that her son looks a lot like the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star. “He’s the daddy .. point blank period,” one convinced online user wrote. “Baby look more like Bow Wow than Bow Wow,” another said.

“He actually kind of looks like him… very cute baby,” one other user echoed the same sentiment, as someone else commented, “That’s definitely his baby he can’t deny the child.” In the meantime, an individual said, “When it comes to this beautiful baby boy … shaddddd YOU ARE THE FATHER.”

Despite all of this, Bow Wow remains radio silent.

Olivia claimed that Bow Wow is the father of his baby during a Q&A session on Instagram last month. When someone asked her, “Is BW your son’s father? And if so, why keep it a secret,” she replied, “Saves a lot of headache.” Olivia later revealed that the rapper has seen his baby boy and that she planned to introduce him to the world.

Bow Wow already has a daughter named Shai Moss that he shares with his then-girlfriend Joie Chavis.