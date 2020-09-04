Bitcoin price dips below $10K as analyst eyes ‘dead cat bounce’ By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price dips below $10K as analyst eyes ‘dead cat bounce’
(BTC) fell below $10,000 on Sep. 4 as selling pressure combined with strength in the U.S. dollar to spark more pain for hodlers.
Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets showed hit four figures during Friday trading, capping 24-hour losses of over 10%.
