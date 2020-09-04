Bill Belichick won’t confirm Cam Newton will start for Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick clearly wasn’t impressed with those Thursday reports that announced veteran Cam Newton has been named the club’s starting quarterback.

Per Michael Hurley of CBS Sports, Belichick briefly addressed the rumor during a Friday video-conference call.

“I’m not … we’re not naming any starters at any positions,” Belichick said. “So … you know, any conversations that I have with the team will stay between me and the team. But we’re not naming any roster, starters, or positions, or who’s on the team or anything. “So sorry. I have to bypass that one.”

Newton, 31, became the favorite to replace six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady the second the 2015 Most Valuable Player put pen to paper on a contract with the Patriots in July. The unproven Jarrett Stidham, undrafted Brian Lewerke and journeyman Brian Hoyer sit behind Newton on the depth chart, and it’s believed the former Carolina Panthers starter is fully healthy and experiencing no setbacks related to his previous foot or shoulder problems.

Despite the obvious staring everyone in the face, it’s hardly a surprise Belichick is keeping his cards close to his chest days before the Patriots open the campaign versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13. Belichick did, however, recently gush over his new signal-caller.