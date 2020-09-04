Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals 2020: What To Expect

If you’re shopping for Amazon Echo deals and other Alexa-compatible smart home devices, give some thought to the waiting for this year’s Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals. We expect Prime Day 2020 to fall in early October since Amazon postponed the usual July event. Since Amazon controls both the sales event and the Amazon Echo smart home device brand, you can be sure Amazon will include many Echo devices in this year’s Prime Day deals.

Today’s best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

There are no active Prime Day deals now, but if you can’t wait for the event, Amazon does have a broad selection of good active deals an Amazon Echo devices. These are the best Echo deals available today:

Amazon Echo Flex — $18 , was $25

— , was $25 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $30 , was $50

— , was $50 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Kids Edition – $40 , was $70

– , was $70 Amazon Echo Show 5 — $70 , was $90

— , was $90 Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) — $75 , was $150

— , was $150 Amazon Echo Show 8 — $100, was $130

When are the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals?

We’ll all need to wait until the actual day or days of the Prime Day 2020 sales event for the largest number of deals at the very best prices. However, you can count on Amazon offering at least a few better-than-average deals on Echo devices to built excitement for the main event during a week to 10 days before Prime Day.

One factor to keep in mind is inventory, especially if you’re tempted by the early deals. Amazon maintains incredibly deep stocks of its owned-brand merchandise. But Amazon also counts Echo device sales in the millions. During Prime Day and Black Friday sales in the past two years, the massive online merchant has run out of inventory of select Echo devices. If the price is right for you during the run-up preview sales, your safest bet is to take that early deal, because there’s never a guarantee that prices will be lower or that inventory will still be available during the official event.

What Prime Day Amazon Echo deals to expect

The most significant Amazon Echo price cuts in the past two years have been on the Echo Dot smart speaker and the smallest Echo Show smart display. Off and on during the calendar year, for example, Amazon will the Echo Dot’s regular $50 price to $30. During Prime Days in the past, however, Amazon has dropped the price to $25 and even $22. There have even been deals for two Echo Dots for $40, or $20 each. The Echo Show 5 has had similarly exceptional price drops, often for a short duration during the Prime Day schedule.

There are other types of bargains galore on Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day sales. For example, for at least two years, Amazon has bundled an Amazon Echo Smart Plug, usually $25 each, for an extra $5 with many Echo Dot and Echo Show devices. That’s an 80% discount on the Smart Plug, which you can use to pair with an Echo Dot to control almost any plug-in device or small appliance in your home. The Amazon Echo bundle deals can be outstanding.

Be on the lookout for Amazon Echo family devices that may be due for an upgrade or new versions, because the older versions, while often still current, may be offered in the best deals ever. Amazon also runs flash sales with Echo devices, time-limited deals for which you need to act immediately. If you’re going to shop for Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day, there will for sure be plenty of chances to save.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























