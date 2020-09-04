Best Galaxy Note 9 Battery Cases 2020

If you need the absolute highest capacity battery possible, along with a healthy amount of shock protection, and don’t care whatsoever about the size of your phone, ZeroLemon’s ZeroShock case is worth a look. It packs an insane 10,000mAh, meaning your Note 9 could last through an entire weekend with ease, and it even comes with a belt clip — because let’s be honest, there’s no way this is going to fit in your pocket.