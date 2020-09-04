Best Buy Canada wireless ‘Labour Day Sale’ offers up to $200 gift cards

Best Buy Canada is having its annual “Labour Day Sale” and we have a full summary of the deals here. However, there are some wireless discounts that you might want to consider, specifically that the big-box retailer is giving up to $200 gift cards on select smartphone purchases.

Bell iPhone 11 64GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $100 gift card included

Rogers iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $100 gift card included

Virgin iPhone SE 64GB (2nd generation) for $0 upfront. Bonus $125 gift card included

Fido iPhone XR 64GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included

Koodo iPhone XR 64GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included

Koodo LG Velvet 5G 128GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $200 gift card included

Rogers Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included

Virgin Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $200 gift card included

Bell Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $200 gift card included

Fido Samsung Galaxy A51 64GB for $0 upfront. Bonus $200 gift card included

