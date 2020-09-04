Beirut search team resumes effort in debris after possibly detecting heartbeat

Rescue workers used cranes, a bulldozer and their bare hands in search operations that resumed early Friday in the rubble of a building that collapsed last month in Beirut’s catastrophic explosion, hoping to find a survivor after a pulsing signal was detected.

The search took place one month after the Aug. 4 blast that killed 191 people, injured 6,000 others and traumatized Lebanon, which already was suffering under a severe economic crisis and financial collapse. A march and a vigil, as well as a moment of silence, began at 6:08 p.m. local , the moment that marks the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history, one month ago.

The search operation unfolding in Beirut’s historic Gemmayzeh neighbourhood on a street once filled with crowded bars and restaurants has gripped the nation for the past hours. The idea, however unlikely, that a survivor could be found a month later gave hope to people who followed the news on television, wishing for a miracle.

Ninety-nine per cent there isn’t anything, but even if there is less than 1 per cent hope, we should keep on looking. – Civil defence worker

Search operations first began Thursday afternoon after a sniffer dog belonging to a Chilean search and rescue team called TOPOS detected something while the team was touring Gemmayzeh and rushed toward the rubble. Images of the black and white five-year-old dog named Flash have circulated on social media with people describing him as a hero.

“As far as I can understand from my Chilean colleagues, the search area is quite narrow,” said a French civil engineer who identified himself only as Emmanuel. He added that the search area is not very deep and is just above the vault of the ground floor.

“What we are searching for at the moment is likely one person” not under much material, he said, adding that they are using a big vacuum machine, excavators and more rescue workers.

People stand together on Friday as they observe a minute of silence to mark one month since the massive explosion at Beirut’s port area. (Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)

After hours of searching, the work was suspended briefly before midnight, apparently to search for a crane. That sparked outrage among protesters who arrived at the scene claiming the Lebanese army had asked the Chilean team to stop the search. In a reflection of the staggering divide and people’s lack of trust in authorities, some protesters donned helmets and started searching the rubble themselves while others called for cranes.

Members of the Lebanese Civil Defense team returned an hour after midnight and resumed work.

The army issued a statement Friday in response to the criticism, saying the Chilean team stopped work just before midnight fearing that a wall might collapse on them. It added that army experts inspected the site and two cranes were brought in to remove the wall after which the search resumed.

Head of the Chilean rescue team said he couldn’t confirm if there is someone alive under the rubble a month after the <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/beirutblast?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#beirutblast,lt;/a,gt; but the search effort is continuing. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D9%86%D8%A8%D8%B6_%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%AA?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#نبض_بيروت,lt;/a,gt; <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/lebanon?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#lebanon,lt;/a,gt; <a href=”https://t.co/qcmua1gpO9″>pic.twitter.com/qcmua1gpO9,lt;/a,gt; —@rebeccacollard

Commemoration held for victims

On Friday, a firefighting force drove from headquarters in the direction of the port, marking the route that 10 of their colleagues took when they rushed to put out the fire but were killed instead.

Church bells tolled, mosques made a call for prayers and ambulances blared their sirens simultaneously. Some people wept silently. Others held ropes tied as nooses — a sign of the grief and raw anger toward officials that persists in the country.

Lebanese light candles near the seaport of Beirut, as they mark one month since the devastating Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, on Sept. 4, 2020. (Bilal Hussein/The Associated Press)

“We will hold you accountable,” one banner read.

“I know rationally it’s been one month, but at a very visceral level it all just feels like one long bad day. That moment stretches out for what feels like forever,” posted Carmen Geha, an activist and university professor. “I cannot rest. We cannot rest with bodies still under rubble. We need accountability like air.”

A woman holds a noose as she observes a minute of silence to mark one month since the massive explosion at the city’s port area, in Beirut on Sept. 4, 2020. (Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)

On Friday morning, rescue workers were slowly removing debris with their hands and shovels, digging a hole in the building debris. The more they dug, the more careful the work became to protect any possible survivors under the rubble. Later, they brought a 360-degree camera placed at the end of a long stick and pushed it into a hole in the building.

On Thursday, the team used audio detection equipment for signals or heartbeat and detected what could be a pulse of 18 to 19 beats per minute. The origin of the pulsing signal was not immediately known, but it was enough to set off the frantic search and raised new hope.

On Friday morning, the beats dropped to seven per minute, according to comments made by a Chilean volunteer to local TV station Al Jadeed.

High humidity

Still, it was extremely unlikely that any survivors would be found a month after the August blast that tore through Beirut when nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate ignited at the port. In addition to the deadly toll and the scores of injured, thousands of homes were damaged.

“Ninety-nine per cent there isn’t anything, but even if there is less than 1 per cent hope, we should keep on looking,” Youssef Malah, a civil defence worker, said Thursday. He said the work was extremely sensitive.

Rescue workers on Friday prepare to use a tube to vacuum debris from a badly damaged building in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, in search of possible survivors from the megablast at the adjacent port one month ago. (Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images)

A Chilean volunteer, however, said their equipment identifies breathing and heartbeat from humans, not animals, and it detected a sign of a human. The worker, who identified himself as Francisco Lermanda, said it is rare, but not unheard of, for someone to survive under the rubble for a month.

The past few weeks have been extremely hot in Lebanon, including a current heat wave with high levels of humidity.

Every now and then, the Chilean team asked people on the streets, including a crowd of journalists watching the operation, to turn off their mobiles and stay quiet for five minutes so as not to interfere with the sounds being detected by their instruments.

Two days after the explosion, a French rescue team and Lebanese civil defence volunteers had looked into the rubble of the same building, where the ground floor used to be a bar. At the , they had no reason to believe there were any bodies or survivors left at the site.