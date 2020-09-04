Batman star Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19

British actor Robert Pattinson, who’s playing Batman in the next instalment of the franchise, has tested positive for COVID-19. This has resulted in the halting of the film’s shooting which had begun again just three days ago. The news is sure to send a shiver down the spine of millions of Pattinson’s fans, who were blown away with the comic-con footage of the actor playing Batman, which got released recently. Take a look at the video below.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio backing the project spoke to a leading daily. “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” Although the studio declined to name the member of the film crew, various reports suggest the person who tested positive was Pattinson, the film’s star. The 34-year-old will now self isolate for the next two weeks.

The film’s shooting was halted in March due to a government-induced lockdown. The crew began shooting in Hertfordshire only three days ago and now have to halt production again. We hope that Pattinson makes a quick recovery and is back on sets soon.