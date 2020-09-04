Bachelor Exes Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Reunite For First Time Since Their 2017 Split

In fact, according to Nick, their relationship had gotten so rocky, they nearly skipped out of their friends’ August 2017 vows, which were being filmed for Bachelor in Paradise. “We were just like, we’re going to break up instead,” he recalled to his ex. “Both of us didn’t want to go down there and try to be happy and have it be filmed. But for whatever reason, we weren’t ready to end it.”

But weeks later, they finally were ready to throw in the towel. While Nick stayed back in L.A., Vanessa went home to Montreal. And that was that.

Well, almost. About a month after their split, Vanessa reached and asked Nick to grab coffee, but he politely declined. “I was starting to let it go,” he confessed. “I was pretty much afraid all it was going to do is bring it back up.”