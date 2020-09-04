Aussie government report By Cointelegraph

All fintech companies will use blockchain within 10 years: Aussie government report
The Australian government’s Senate Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology has released a draft report citing blockchain technology more than 50 times.
The report is in response to Australia’s first recession in 30 years as a result of COVID-19, which was confirmed in the June quarter’s negative growth announced on September 2.
