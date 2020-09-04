Are Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren dating? Twitter has jokes after rumors spread

The gossip columnists got new material Thursday when word circulated that former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren were seen together.

They supposedly were spotted at a bar in Nashville, Tenn., the city where Cutler played his college ball for Vanderbilt. According to E! News, Cutler and Lahren shared a bottle of tequila before leaving the establishment together.

MORE: Cavallari reportedly called it quits because of Cutler’s laziness

But are they really an item? Barstool’s Dan Katz, aka Big Cat, says they are not.

Do with that information what you will.

Twitter will probably be disappointed if Big Cat’s report is true, because then it would have to stop making jokes like these:

Tomi Lahren claims to be against lazy bums sitting on their asses not contributing to society but I just found out she’s dating Jay Cutler so — Rachel (@r__og) September 3, 2020

Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren are dating.

She can rest easily that, if he tries to make a pass at another woman, it won’t get there.

Geez, I crack myself up. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 3, 2020

We always knew Jay Cutler was a questionable decision maker. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) September 3, 2020

Cutler, 37, has been unattached since finalizing his divorce from actress/reality star Kristin Cavallari earlier this year. They have three children together. Lahren, 28, is single.