Apple TV+ and Its 18 Emmy Nominations Take Over Apple’s Homepage

Intel Announces 11th-Generation Tiger Lake Chips as Apple Plans Transition to Arm-Based Apple Silicon

Wednesday September 2, 2020 9:50 am PDT by Juli Clover

Intel today announced the launch of its new 11th-generation Tiger Lake chips that are designed for use in laptops. The new chips included integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, PCIe Gen 4, and WiFi 6 support. Intel is calling the Tiger Lake chips, which are built on a 10-nanometer “SuperFin” process, the world’s best processor for thin and light laptops. Tiger Lake chips offer…