Apple stock market cap shows just how small crypto still is By Cointelegraph

Apple stock market cap shows just how small crypto still is
While the crypto space has seen tremendous growth over the past decade, the asset class still holds a tiny amount of value compared to mainstream markets, especially when pitted against giants such as Apple (NASDAQ:).
Apple stock (AAPL) holds a staggering $2 trillion market cap, dwarfing all the speculative capital held within the entire crypto space, which, at press time, totals a mere $342.8 billion according to CoinMarketCap.
