Andrew Johns wants the NRL to turn into an 11-a-side game

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns has proposed a bold new format change to the NRL where the competition would eventually drop two players from the field and become an 11-a-side game.

When asked by a fan on what innovation he’d like to see introduced into the competition in 20 years’ time, Johns said he hoped the game would not only reduce the number of interchanges, but eventually change the format of the game from 13 players on the field to just 11.

The Newcastle Knights great said the game would become “more open” and “more attacking” while creating a spectacle that would attract more fans into the stadiums.

“I think they need to reduce the interchange to six, it would bring more fatigue into the game,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“A bit more radical, I would like to see one player taken off the field so it’s 12-a-side and eventually have two off the field which would be 11-a-side.

“The game’s been going for 110 years. The size of the field hasn’t changed, but the size of the players, athleticism and fitness of the players has changed.

“I think if you drop one player off to start with, the game would be more open and entertaining which would bring more fans in, it would be more attacking. Then when you bring 11-a-side in, it would be really attacking.”

“You watch the Nines, the Nines are so good to watch. 12-a-side or 11-a-side, it would be great to watch.”