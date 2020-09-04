Andrew Johns picks his NSW Blues, Kangaroos for 2020

NSW legend Andrew Johns has picked his NSW and Australia sides for 2020, with two Newcastle stars the big name casualties from last year’s series-winning Blues.

Knights enforcer David Klemmer has been close to a permanent fixture in NSW sides since he debuted as a 21-year-old in 2015, yet he would feel the axe if Johns was selecting the side today, as he did this week for Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

And his captain at club level Mitchell Pearce would also miss the Blues side despite earning Origin redemption in last year’s series decider when he started the play that led to James Tedesco’s thrilling late try that broke Queensland hearts.

Knights star Mitchell Pearce cops his marching orders. (Nine) (Nine)

It was Pearce’s first taste of a series victory in an Origin career that has spanned 19 games in over a decade.

Having shaken the monkey from his back, Pearce would be forced to watch from his living room as Brad Fittler’s side attempted to equal NSW’s best teams in history thanks to a famous three-peat.

Coming into the side for Pearce would be Nathan Cleary, who only missed Game Three last year due to injury. Cleary would be joined at the Blues’ scrum-base by Luke Keary who is widely regarded to hold the mantle of the game’s best playmaker but has still never played at Origin level.

With Cleary piloting the Panthers to a likely minor premiership, a partnership with the three-time premiership-winning Rooster would be a daunting challenge for Queensland.

Panthers star Nathan Cleary (centre) has been in great form for the Panthers. (Getty)

Yet perhaps even more intimidating is a forward pack with no room for Klemmer, with Johns opting for a front-row of Daniel Saifiti and uncapped Eels star Junior Paulo, with Broncos monster Payne Haas to terrorise the Maroons off the bench.

While he made some changes to refresh the line-up, Johns was keen to reward the incumbents who have built something special under Fittler, choosing a virtually unchanged backline.

Blake Ferguson is yet to get off the nudie run for the Eels this season, yet he’d be back in Johns’ team due to his heroic late act to set-up Tedesco with last year’s series-clinching try.

The one change Johns would make to the backline from that game would be to blood Broncos gun Kotoni Staggs in the centres, with the 21-year-old getting the nod just ahead of Dragons starlet Zac Lomax due to injuries to incumbent Tom Trbojevic and in-form superstar Latrell Mitchell.

Kotoni Staggs of the Brisbane Broncos. (Getty) (Getty)

Johns couldn’t quite find room for Lomax or Cody Walker who he said would “be in the squad also” and could potentially be brought onto the bench in jersey 14 so Fittler could “just throw him on and say win us the game. He’s such a great player.”

Andrew Johns’ NSW side for 2020

1. James Tedesco 2. Blake Ferguson 3. Jack Wighton 4. Kotoni Staggs 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Luke Keary 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 10. Junior Paulo 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Boyd Cordner (c) 13. Tom Trbojevic. Bench: 14. Cameron Murray 15. Dale Finucane 16. Wade Graham 17. Payne Haas. 18th man: Cody Walker, 19th man: Zac Lomax

That side would also make up the bulk of Johns’ Kangaroos squad, with the Halfback of the Century delighting in a line-up punctuated by the odd speck of Maroon.

“It’s also loaded with NSW players, which will be very popular up north,” Johns joked before revealing he had dumped Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans in favour of NSW halfback Cleary.

Andrew Johns’ Kangaroos side for 2020

1. James Tedesco 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Jack Wighton 4. Kotoni Staggs 5. Dane Gagai 6. Cameron Munster 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Josh Papalii 9. Damien Cook 10. Payne Haas 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Boyd Cordner (c) 13. Jake Trbojevic. Bench: 14. Kalyn Ponga 15. Cameron Murray 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Josh McGuire.

Joey names his NSW Blues team in a special edition of Immortal Behaviour