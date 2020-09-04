Amid the pandemic, tech companies are moving workplace incentives out of the office, focusing more on time-off allowances for parents and mental health support (Arielle Pardes/Wired)

Arielle Pardes / Wired:
Amid the pandemic, tech companies are moving workplace incentives out of the office, focusing more on time-off allowances for parents and mental health support — Tech companies are swapping on-campus gourmet chefs for free snack deliveries, but they’re also stepping up childcare support and mental health services.
