Amid the pandemic, tech companies are moving workplace incentives out of the office, focusing more on time-off allowances for parents and mental health support (Arielle Pardes/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Arielle Pardes / Wired:

Amid the pandemic, tech companies are moving workplace incentives out of the office, focusing more on time-off allowances for parents and mental health support  —  Tech companies are swapping on-campus gourmet chefs for free snack deliveries, but they’re also stepping up childcare support and mental health services.

