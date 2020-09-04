Amazon deletes 20,000 reviews by 7 of its top 10 UK contributors after an FT analysis found they appeared to profit from posting thousands of five-star ratings (Dave Lee/Financial Times)

Dave Lee / Financial Times:
Amazon deletes 20,000 reviews by 7 of its top 10 UK contributors after an FT analysis found they appeared to profit from posting thousands of five-star ratings — FT investigation finds suspicious behaviour by 9 of top 10 UK contributors on feedback,nbsp; — Amazon has deleted approximately …
