Alexander Zverev match delayed over health concerns

Alexander Zverev reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the second year in a row, beating Adrian Mannarino in a match that was delayed because of health concerns.

The fifth-seeded Zverev won 14 of the last 18 games for a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory after a delay of nearly three hours related to COVID-19 precautions.

Zverev relaxed shirtless during the delay (Twitter)

Mannarino was among a group of seven players under more severe restrictions after he played in a card game with countryman Benoît Paire, who tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of the Grand Slam event.

Zverev said players were told a few hours before their match that it likely wouldn’t happen because of New York health department concerns about Mannarino. The match was permitted after back-and-forth with health officials.

“I was told that there was very little chance we were going to play,” Zverev told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi on the court. “They said, yeah, there is a chance at 5 o’clock, but I was just kind of waiting around and seeing, I was very relaxed.

“Obviously for me, as a player, and for a fellow player, I was happy that he was able to play. At the beginning I was a little bit cold.”

In an odd and unexplained delay, the third-round match was delayed for more than 2 hours

The U.S. Tennis Association described the holdup in vague terms, saying only there was “a collaborative dialogue with health officials” and that the players were “updated at all times.”

The USTA added in its statement that no other details would be provided because of what it called “the sensitivity of the medical issues involved.”

ESPN’S Chris Fowler reported New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “might have gotten involved” in an attempt to stop Mannarino from playing. The lack of openness about the situation also had some feeling uneasy.

Tennis writer Nikhila Makker said the scheduling was “absolute chaos”, tweeting: “The lack of transparency has made this situation so much worse than it needed to be.”

The coach and brother of French player Kristina Mladenovic, who lost her second round singles match, tweeted: “If only you knew everything that is going on here … THIS IS A NETFLIX SERIES I SWEAR TO YOU !!! You are aware of 10% I think …”

“So I’m telling you clearly . we don’t care about the US Sh-tOpen 2020, cancel our matches . Just let us go home. Make us go home.”