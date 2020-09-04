Alex Rodriguez denies being furious over Mets sale

Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were unsuccessful in their attempt to purchase the New York Mets, but A-Rod insists any talk about him being bitter over the process is overblown.

A report from the New York Post this week claimed Rodriguez is furious over the way the Mets handled the sale, believing it was rigged for billionaire Steve Cohen. Buster Olney, who works at ESPN with Rodriguez, says A-Rod told him on Friday that he is disappointed — not furious. He also said he respects Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon and the process they went through.