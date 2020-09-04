Aleksei Navalny, Kenosha, France Economy: Your Friday Briefing

Since 1905, generations of one family have delivered letters, packages and passengers to the islands of Penobscot Bay, Maine. But this year is likely to be the last because of the hardships imposed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The mail boat, above, is one of water routes funded by the U.S. Postal Service. Over the decades, its winter runs have dwindled to once a week. But during the summer, the muttering of a four-stroke engine as it transits the bay is a presence throughout the day. “It’s vital to this community,” said one resident “I don’t know how we would live without it.”

Here’s what else is happening

Slovakia murder: After an eight-month trial, Marian Kocner, one of the country’s most prominent businessmen, was acquitted of ordering the 2018 killing of an investigative journalist that set off anticorruption protests.

Facebook and the U.S. election: The social network said on Thursday that it planned to ban any new political ads on its site in the week before the Nov. 3 election to reduce voter disinformation.