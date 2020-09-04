Akshay Kumar Snapped on the Sets of Bell Bottom in Scotland

Akshay Kumar is known to lead from the front. The actor’s upcoming film Bell Bottom recently went on floors in the UK and was the first Bollywood film to do so after the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and caused global devastation, resulting in thousands of deaths everywhere.

The 52-year-old was trending on social media once more as BTS pictures from the sets of the film surfaced online. The pictures feature Akshay in a retro avatar. We aren’t surprised, as Bell Bottom is supposedly a period film. The first outfit he’s seen wearing is a grey jacket, a checked pullover and a pair of trousers. Akshay also is seen sporting navy blue blazer and brown trousers. The actor’s moustache and sunglasses further add to the old school vibe of the look. Take a look at the pictures.





Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.



