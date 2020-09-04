Accounting is a valuable personal and professional development skill

Article content continued

The 2020 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle helps those looking to start a career in accounting or wanting to learn the basics to develop those skills. Packed with 339 lessons, users start off with an introduction on how to manage business accounts, payroll, and asset management. From there, the “Intermediate Accounting & Bookkeeping” course covers everything you need to know about cost accounting including managing inventory, making adjustments, highlighting taxes, and more.

Furthermore, the accounting bootcamp covers understanding finance as a non-finance professional. Not only will this add value to your professional career but also to your personal life. The “Finance for Non-Financial Professionals” course covers practicals on how to read budgets, forecasts, and financial statements. Similarly, the “Business Math 101” course highlights ways to grow a business by looking at the behavior of investments.

Whether you are looking to learn the principles of accounting to add to your resume or wanting a career change, the 2020 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle will provide you with insights. Start learning the ins-and-outs of accounting with this five-course bundle for just $39.99.