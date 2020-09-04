Aaron Carter Launches Porn Career

Instagram

The ‘I Want Candy’ singer takes to Instagram to tease his upcoming appearance on the adult website CamSoda by sharing a mirror selfie, in which he exposes his abs.

Aaron Carter is no stranger to making jaw-dropping headlines lately and he’s expected to make anew with his latest career move. The singer is set make his foray into the adult entertainment industry by appearing on adult camera website called CamSoda.

The 32-year-old star will make his debut on a live adult cam show on Friday, September 4 at 9 P.M. PST. According to a rep for the adult website, the “Fool’s Gold” crooner will “eat bananas teasingly and peel some with his feet.” The rep also tells Page Six, “He will also masturbate for a live audience for the first time ever.”

Seemingly teasing his appearance on the live adult cam show, Aaron took to his Instagram page on Friday to share a thirst trap. He posted a mirror selfie featuring him flashing his abs. “It’s my first time! Check me out live tonight @camsoda 9pm PST #camsoda #cammodel,” he wrote in the caption.

Aaron follows in the footsteps of his fiancee Melanie Martin, who made her own porn debut on CamSoda earlier this year. However, the pop star was reportedly “going ballistic” over her career decision at the time, so it’s unclear what has made Aaron apparently changed his mind about it.

During her appearance on the adult cam site, Melanie reportedly “performed” with “new girlfriend Vero” and they also released a sex tape. “He originally wouldn’t allow her to have her computer,” a source told Page Six of the “I Want Candy” singer’s reaction.

Aaron and Melanie have had a tumultuous relationship. The couple went public with their romance in January and he debuted a face tattoo with his girlfriend’s name in March. Later in the same month, however, they broke up following her arrest for domestic assault.

In April, Aaron announced Melanie was pregnant with his child, though she “suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions.” He also questioned the paternity of her stillborn baby. In June, they revealed that they’re back together and engaged. “Love wins #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory my future Mrs Carter Melanie,” he wrote along with a snap of her engagement ring.