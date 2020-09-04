A tale of two Hong Kongs: Beijing cracks down while the financial hub thrives

Article content continued

But beyond its size, the listing also encapsulates elements of Beijing’s vision that Hong Kong should serve the mainland. As tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, Ant Group is not offering shares for sale in the U.S. but is tapping top investment banks such as Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to pull in all-important American institutional money.

In this regard, the listing is designed to suck in U.S. funds to further one of Beijing’s strategic aims: the creation of a technology and finance network in the Greater Bay Area that has the momentum to become a world leader.

Photo by Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg files

Underlining such ambitions, Hang Seng Indexes has launched a tech Index, to track some of mainland China’s biggest technology companies. Several of these companies, such as Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase, have their primary listings in New York but have recently launched “homecoming” secondary listings as U.S.-China tensions have risen. Ant Group is expected to be included in the tech index.

Such “homecomings” represent a huge potential windfall for Hong Kong’s financial prospects. China Renaissance Securities, an investment bank, says there are 32 U.S.-listed Chinese companies with a total market capitalization of almost US$200 billion that qualify for such listings.

Even if only a proportion of these was to go ahead in Hong Kong over the next few years, the impact would, at a minimum, shore up the market, say investors.

“Hong Kong became a thriving international financial centre because it was, and is, a gateway to China,” says Karine Hirn, partner at East Capital, an investment fund. “I realize there is some uncertainty right now but…I actually see a possibility that (Hong Kong) becomes a more dynamic financial centre as it gets a boost from China’s business influence.”