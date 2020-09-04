A more green, social EU after COVID-19? A live discussion with Commissioner Gentiloni

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges for people, policymakers and societies.

It has also pushed the European economy into a deep recession.

After the pandemic, how can the EU restart growth in a more social and ‘green’ way?

business editor Sasha Vakulina is joined by European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni for a live discussion at the Brussels Economic Forum on the 8th of September at 11:05 CET.

In this conversation, they tackle some of the key issues for the future of the bloc’s economy, including fiscal policy, the green transition and the role of states.

If you want to join the conversation you can follow the event live on this page, and ask your questions for the Commissioner on Twitter using #EUBEF20 or directly on the Brussels Economic Forum website.