81 new cases of COVID-19, 59 deaths

Victoria has recorded another double-digit coronavirus figure, with 81 new cases and 59 deaths overnight.

Premier Daniel Andrews clarified the state’s COVID-19 death spike included six coronavirus deaths in the past hours, another three lives lost earlier in September and 50 aged care historical deaths from July and August, as the state government continues to reconcile a backlog of fatalities.

“This is in relation to a reconciliation of data between private providers, the Commonwealth, and our public health team,” Mr Andrew said.

“Everyone is doing their very best to reconcile the data as quickly as possible.”

Victoria’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 650 lives lost.

The latest nine COVID-19 fatalities include two men and one woman in their 70s, one man in his 80s, two men and two women in their 90s and one woman in her 100s.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it was “hard to say” how many more historical deaths needed to be reconciled.

“In relation to the 53 historical deaths, the reconciliation process with the Commonwealth does have some complexities,” he explained.

“There are mandatory reporting requirements for deaths from aged care facilities to the Commonwealth but of course the Public Health and Wellbeing Act in Victoria has mandatory reporting of the coronavirus cases here, so there does need to be a reconciliation of those reported deaths to make sure that they are coronavirus positive cases that are in our system.”

Eight of the nine latest COVID-19 deaths, which included the six fatalities overnight and three reconciled, were linked to aged care outbreaks.

There are 329 Victorians in hospital, with 20 receiving intensive care and 13 people on a ventilator.

In the state, there are 2060 active cases – 297 being among healthcare workers.

Mr Andrews said cases were trending down across the state, but a staged approach to easing restrictions remained necessary.

“I fully appreciate and understand the pain and the challenge that those businesses are facing.

“What I would say is this is not a choice, this is not something that we are choosing to do. There is simply no alternative but to ease out of these restrictions in a safe and steady way.”

Professor Sutton described the state’s “yo-yo” of COVID-19 cases as the “stubborn tail of the epidemic curve”.

“It’s an overall increase of 79. So still trending down in terms of the seven-day average but it is stubborn,” he said.

He said the processing of 25,000 tests was “positive” as it meant there were just three coronavirus cases in every 1000 people tested.

“We would really like to see that on a daily basis,” he said.

Mr Andrews clarified Victoria’s strategy was to “aggressively suppress” coronavirus cases down to a “very low number”, rather than aiming for an elimination strategy.

“That is not what National Cabinet has signed up for and not what we are trying to achieve,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to think that we are going to hold these restrictions on in order to achieve that sort of outcome.

“It needs to be low, certainly not 80 cases, certainly not the 113 from yesterday.

“That will just mean that you will get, as I said before, five minutes of sunshine … if you opened up then you will then see the numbers explode and it will be incredibly difficult to pull it back again.”

Rental hike and eviction ban extended

Victoria’s ban on evictions and rental hikes has been extended until March 28 next year, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas has announced.

“We have decided to announce that we are ensuring greater certainty and security for residential tenants and landlords by extending the eviction and rental moratorium until 28 March,” he said today.

“We know the pandemic has disrupted the rental market and there is an ongoing need to support households who are experiencing rental distress.”

Eligible residential renters will also be able to apply for relief up to $3000 – which is up from the previous announced amount of $2000.

As of September 2, there have been about 9600 grants worth more than about $23 million approved.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348