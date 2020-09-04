23 Facts About The Price Is Right That Will Leave You Jumping For Joy

14. With contestant favorite Plinko, named, as you might imagine, for the “plink, plink, plink” sounds the chips make as they drop, players can nab up to $25,000. But the chips may be just as valuable, with CBS revealing there are just 10 Plinko chips in creation and they’re considered so special that they’re locked away after each use.

15. And according to a redditor, one person truly got the luck of the draw when they happened to play the game just after it’d been used for an ad, an invisible fishing line inserted so that the chip would be directed to the $10,000 slot. After the contestant won $30,000 (“Everybody’s screaming, Drew is literally jumping up and down,” the redditor recalled), a producer bolted out just as she dropped her fourth chip “and SLAMS his hand against the token as it falls,” the witness wrote. Having figured out the mishap, producers reshot the segment, but the Plinko player still pocketed her $30,000, plus an extra $3,000 she won in the do-over.