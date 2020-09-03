Your Thursday Briefing

Germany calls for answers on Aleksei Navalny’s poisoning

The Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, currently being treated in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family of toxins, the German government said, citing what it called “unequivocal evidence.” In a statement, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany demanded an explanation: “It raises very serious questions that only the Russian government can and must answer.”

Novichok, a Soviet-era weapon invented for military use, was used in 2018 in an attack against Sergei V. Skripal, a former Soviet spy, and his daughter in Salisbury, England, attributed to Russia’s military intelligence arm by the British government. At the , experts expressed doubts that the tightly controlled substance would be used by anyone other than a state-sponsored agent.

Explainer: Novichok — Russian for “new guy” — is a potent neurotoxin that causes muscle spasms which can stop the heart, deadly fluid buildup in the lungs, and damage to other organs and nerve cells.