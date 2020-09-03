Yield farming frenzy pushes Uniswap daily volume over $1 billion By Cointelegraph

Yield farming frenzy pushes Uniswap daily volume over $1 billion
A dramatic spike in yield farming activity associated with SushiSwap and similar protocols has seen Uniswap become the first decentralized exchange (DEX) to exceed $1 billion in 24-hour trade volume.
According to crypto data aggregator CoinGecko, Uniswap V2 is currently the third-largest exchange by normalized trade volume with $1.02 billion worth of ERC-20 tokens changing hands over the past day.
