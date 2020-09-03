Work from home gets a futuristic upgrade with Spatial on the Oculus Quest

Sick of Zoom meetings? We all are. Spatial understands that, while video conferencing is important, it’s also a limited tool that gets old quickly. Spatial has been working on improving the whole work from home space for a while now, and with the launch of Spatial on Oculus Quest, the Spatial team is bringing the future of work from home to your VR headset right now. The official launch of Spatial on the Oculus Quest Store starts today, bringing customizable 3D workspaces to your living room or home office so you can collaborate in ways you’ve never before thought possible.

Spatial virtual environments are designed to house multiple people at a time, creating both a social and working space that brings people closer together, even when working remotely. You can sign up and try Spatial for free at the Spatial website or, of course, by downloading the app on your Oculus Quest through the Oculus Store. Spatial’s launch on the Oculus Quest isn’t just a straight port though, it comes with a slew of new features that are sure to get your team creating in a whole new way.