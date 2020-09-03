When Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged only Rs. 1 as his fee for a film

There are many times when Bollywood stars have gone out of the way for their friends. But, have you heard about an instance when several members of the cast collectively decided to do that? Well, that’s exactly what happened when Nandita Das was shooting Manto.

Nandita Das was always keen on making a biopic on renowned writer Sadat Hassan Manto. And when the project was finally greenlit, Nandita revealed that the film’s leading star Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged just Rs. 1 rupee for his part. She further added that Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, Divya Dutta and Javed Akhtar too worked without charging money for the film.

Nandita stated that good actors are always hungry for good projects and there is no greater compensation than the joy of working on interesting projects.