When Kareena Kapoor Khan bought a ride worth a crore



Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. From Poo to Geet, the actress has been loved for all that she did on the big screen and there is no denying that. She completed 20 years in the industry this year and looking back at her journey only makes one feel that she made it big!

Kareena is not just fond of working in films, she likes living the luxurious life too. And we got proof. Kareena owns a BMW X7 which she purchased recently. The actress is spotted zooming around in her ride lots of times and gets papped stepping out of her ride in style too. The SUV we hear carries a price-tag of around Rs 1.06 crore. Well, the diva surely has an expensive taste.